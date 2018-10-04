Candidate profile: Scott Greenwald

Name: Scott Greenwald
Office seeking: St. Clair County Board District 28
Party: Democrat
Age: 52
City of residence: Fairview Heights
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? As an Alderman in Fairview Heights, I was committed to working for the residents ensuring transparency in government, promoting services and leading infrastructure improvements. As a member of the County Board I will use my experience to serve the residents of District 28 by fighting to reduce spending, lower taxes, improve programs for seniors and veterans and engage with citizens local leader and board members to ensure the safety of our residents and our communities.
St. Clair County’s health fund is $3.3 million in debt, according to its most recent audit. The debt has increased over the last two years. What measures would you support to reduce the debt? Health Care cost continue to spiral and as a County Board Member I will work to implement steps to bring the county’s cost of healthcare in line. Steps include implementing wellness initiatives to reduce overall health care cost. Work with healthcare providers to identify changes to reduce cost of services. Identify the 2-3 key factor that are driving the cost and negotiate with current and new providers to implement alternate options to reduce cost. As an Alderman I was Chairman of the Health Insurance Committee and was successful in negotiating lower rates from our healthcare providers, I will use my experience to reduce the cost at the county by recommended changes.
What is your position on the oversight of MidAmerica Airport? Would you change anything? If so, what? The airport is important to the regional area and SAFB, however we have to find additional ways to ensure that the airport is self-sufficient and cannot continue to support the airport at he levels we have in the past. While passenger traffic is growing at the airport, we have to ensure that Mid-America is earning its fair-share of the revenue from the airlines, while promoting additional growth and development of cargo. I would support a review of the current operations and cost structure to identify ways to reduce expenses and grow revenues.
St. Clair County board meetings last an average of 30 minutes, according to a review of meeting minutes from the last two years. Some committee meetings for the most part last less than 15 minutes. Is this enough time for county board members to conduct county business and earn a $19,419 salary? Why or why not? As a board member I believe we have to take all of the time necessary to review and understand the issues and to engage with the appropriate staff members to thoroughly understand the issues before the board. In my opinion I support healthy dialogue, debate and deliberations prior to making a decision and voting. Everyone should be afforded the time to provide their input and feedback on issues, we owe that to the citizens we represent. I do not believe meetings should be a race to see how quickly we can get finished, as a County Board member I expect as much time as I need to discuss issues for my district and the County.
County revenue has been declining in recent years. How should revenues be increased or do services have to be cut? Why? I am concerned about taxes, I am concerned about spending, I am concerned about county spending and this is why I am running for County Board. I work hard to earn a living to raise my daughter and provide for my family and know the burden that increased taxes places on our residents, seniors and veterans, I will work to reduce county spending on things that do not benefit our citizens, I will ask the hard questions in reference to request in spending , and will work to reduce overall spending and taxes on our citizens. I believe in transparency in government.
Comments