Candidate profile: David Overstreet

Name: David K. Overstreet
Office seeking: 5th District Appellate Court Judge
Party: Republican
Age: 52
City of residence: Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Campaign website: Friends for Justice Overstreet Facebook page
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running to continue serving the residents in the 5th Appellate District as one of their elected appellate judges long term as I have been serving them for the past 20 months by assignment by the Illinois Supreme Court. I have a passion for the serving the public in the judiciary as I served as Circuit Judge in the 2nd Judicial Circuit for almost 10 years prior to Chief Justice Lloyd Karmeier recommending me for the assigned position in which I currently serve. I have a history of dispensing justice in a fair and impartial manner in the state of Illinois for over the past year 11 and a half years and I would be honored to continue serving the public for the next 10 years as one of their elected appellate judges. I have been rated “Highly Qualified” by the Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Evaluations Committee and my service has been recognized by the Illinois Supreme Court by my appointments to and service on the newly configured Illinois Judicial Conference, the Illinois Judicial College, the Committee on Judicial Education, the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Education, the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Mentoring, and as Co-Chair of the Family Law Track for the 2020 Judicial Education Conference. I also previously served on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice and am currently the Chairman and Program Administrator for the Second Judicial Circuit’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program as well as the Treasurer of the Illinois Judges Association.
What is your judicial philosophy? I believe a judge should be fair and impartial and should seek justice by striving to faithfully apply the law to every party that appears in our courts.
If you were facing a Judicial Inquiry Board investigation, would you resign? Why or why not? In my years of service as an Illinois judge that is something that I have never faced as I have always striven to uphold the faith and confidence the voters and the Illinois Supreme Court have placed in me by adhering to the judicial canons in our state and I promise to continue to do so.
What types of cases would you hope to work on and why? As an Appellate Court Judge I serve on the court of review for the southern 37 counties in Illinois hearing all civil, criminal, and juvenile cases that are appealed to our court from those same 37 counties. Previously as a Circuit Judge I presided over dockets hearing cases in all of those categories as well.
The St. Clair County judiciary has been the source of some scandal in recent history. St. Clair County Judge Michael Cook, a Democrat, was convicted of heroin possession. St. Clair County Judge Ronald Duebbert, a Republican, faced sex and intimidation charges, but those were dismissed. What could you offer to the voters to ensure that you, if elected, would not bring more scrutiny to the bench? I have served honorably for over the past 11 and a half years in the Illinois judiciary first as a Circuit Judge in the Second Judicial Circuit and more recently as an Appellate Court Judge in the 5th Appellate District. My service and integrity has been recognized by the Illinois Supreme Court and by my fellow members of the bench statewide as discussed above. It is an honor to serve the public and I pledge to continue doing so faithfully.
