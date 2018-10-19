Candidate profile: Michael Crockett, Jr.

Name: Michael Crockett, Jr.
Office seeking: St. Clair County Board of Review
Party: Democrat
Age: No reply
City of residence: No reply
Campaign website: No reply
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I look forward to continuing to serve the taxpayers of St. Clair County. For the past 6 years I have committed myself to ensuring fair & equitable assessments. As a board member, I have always had an open door policy. I will continue to use my Certified Illinois Assessing Officer designation to help taxpayers understand their assessment process.
What qualifications do you have to be on the Board of Review? Mike Crockett serves as the chairman of the St. Clair County Board of Review. Mike has been on the board since 2012. He received his Certified Illinois Assessor Designation from the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. Mike has 190 hours of educational training in the assessment field. During his six years on the Board of Review, there have been more than 27,000 hearings and he has personally heard approximately 11,000 taxpayers complaints. As a lifelong resident and business owner in St. Clair County, Mike understands the importance of fair and equitable taxes as well as managing a budget. Even with a 20% budget cut, the Board of Review has completed their work every year ahead of the statutory deadline.
What is the biggest issue facing the Board of Review? How would you handle it? Helping taxpayers understand the complicated assessment & taxation process. Also ensuring taxpayers understand and apply for exemptions they are entitled and that people don’t get exemptions they are bot eligible for. I am constantly talking to taxpayers. I work with our dedicated staff to inform and investigate each situation to ensure that taxpayers are assessed fair and equitably.
