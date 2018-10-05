Candidate profile: Joshua Young

Name: Joshua Young
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 10
Party affiliation: Green Party(#NEWBLUE)
Age: 41 years of age
City of residence: Alton, IL
Campaign website: None. However, my FaceBook @Joshua Young is public and citizens can Google: Joshua Young, Alton, IL buffalo soldiers. There’s more information of my commitment to social-economic progression; with a regard for preservation and tradition.
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running because Madison County needs a “Heart for the People” on the board. To refer to the 10 Key values of the Green Party. A much needed interest with regards to the citizens of every social-economic demographic and the quality of life/purchasing capacity of each household. Looking towards economic progression, preservation of historical areas.
How will you keep property taxes low? I will work diligently with the other board members; bi-partisan; to address this epidemic property tax concern burdening Madison county’s residents as well as the state. Advocating more referendum processes, allowing the citizens to consolidate government and relieve our local government of heavy state mandates as a possible solution. Increased transparency and fiscal accountabilities. Attempting to mirror our neighboring Indiana.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? The board should be more proactive about working harmoniously with the higher government representatives within our county to ensure state/federal laws, mandates, and resources are applied and available to Madison county’s citizens in equitable terms. Then, applying those resources directly towards the people’s social-economic progressions and protections.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? NO- The county board focuses much of the time to partisan issues. I don’t believe just over 30 minutes is long enough for a monthly county board. Let’s devote the time to truly addressing the people’s livelihoods and interests. I’d keep us there all day if it were progressive, educational, inclusive to the issues...i.e. Property tax and increasing the citizens social-economic conditions.
