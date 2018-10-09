Candidate profile: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Dalton

Name: Elizabeth “Liz” Dalton
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 28
Party: Democrat
Age: 72
City of residence: Collinsville
Campaign website: lizdaltonforcountyboard.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? My love for the city of Collinsville has always been a top priority to help the citizens and the city be the best we can be.
How will you keep property taxes low? By being aware of the needs of the citizens and city by using a watchful eye on the way money is spend. If there’s a question on expenses not be afraid to question for everything issued has a direct impact on myself as well as the citizens I serve.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? The board needs to work together on issues and not take sides on their own agenda. We are there to serve the citizens of Madison County not, who has the strongest party.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? Issues have come up that needed to be discussed, but sometimes people just like to hear them self talk, but don’t come up with a solution. The argument of who is right or has the most power has over shadowed the board. We need to work together. The length of a meeting should be dependent on the amount of business we have to handle.
