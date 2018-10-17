Candidate profile: Dustin Hudson

Name: Dustin Hudson
Office seeking: Madison County Board District 6
Party: Democrat
Age: 35
City of residence: Godfrey
Campaign website: none
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for Madison County Board because, like many others, I am frustrated with the current administration. It feels like the Madison County Board has done nothing over the last two years to benefit the citizens of Madison County District 6. A large majority of the Madison County Board’s time has been spent on removing qualified individuals from their employment and replacing them, often at higher cost to the tax payer, with less qualified individuals. The individuals elected to office should understand that their primary responsibility is to represent the people of their district. When I am elected to the Madison County Board, I will listen to the people in my district, and work hard every day to make sure that I am representing the best interest of the citizens of Godfrey.
How will you keep property taxes low? I take issue with the wording of this question because it is assuming that property taxes are “low.” People are frustrated with the amount of taxes that they are paying. We are constantly promised lower taxes if we vote for one candidate or the other, which rarely ever occurs after the individual is elected. This is the first time that I have ran for any office, but my position has always been that I believe the government should manage their budget the same way that individuals manage their households. If you need additional money in your household, you cannot just run to your boss and make him give you more money, so why is it alright for the government to overspend and demand that the taxpayers pick up the difference? I cannot promise that taxes will never go up, but I can promise that I will not support any proposed increase to property taxes as a member of the Madison County Board. It is imperative that the County Board operate within their budget and make smart choices about where to best utilize taxpayer funds.
What is something the board should be doing, but isn’t doing right now? I believe that it starts with listening to their constituents, for both Democrats and Republicans. Under the new administration, it appears that the Madison County Board has become more about furthering political agenda and less about the citizens they were elected to represent. It is also imperative that Board Members work with the other Elected Officials to ensure that they have the resources they need to operate their offices efficiently and within budget, and not base their decisions on party affiliation.
Since December 2016, Madison County Board meetings have jumped from lasting an average of 36 minutes to an average of one hour and 11 minutes. Is this an efficient use of time? Why or why not? I am all for taking as much time as necessary to debate a topic that could impact peoples lives. What concerns me is that a large portion of that increased time is the board arguing about procedure, more specifically Robert’s Rule of Order, and not substantive issues that affect the county.
