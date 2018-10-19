Paul Ryan will campaign with Rodney Davis in Edwardsville

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is scheduled to visit World Wide Technology next week during a campaign stop for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Ryan plans to take a tour of the facility on Tuesday afternoon and discuss the tax reform signed into law last year.
The two representatives plan to speak with employees at the company to “highlight how tax reform is growing our economy at a historic rate and allowing companies to create jobs and invest in their workforce,” according to a news release.
The event is closed to the public.
Davis, who represents the 13th congressional district, is in a close race as he tries to win a fourth term as a congressman. Democratic nominee Betsy Dirksen Londrigan is trailing Davis by one point, according an internal poll released by her campaign.
