Election results for metro-east state senate races

After voters have their say in the Nov. 6 election, metro-east residents will have three new state senators representing them in Springfield.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton, who received criticism for wearing blackface as part of a rapper Halloween costume about a decade ago, is a candidate for state Sen. Bill Haine’s seat.

Patton apologized after the blackface photo surfaced in June, saying at a City Council meeting that he regretted it.

Haine, D-Alton, isn’t running again.

State Sens. James Clayborne, D-Belleville, and Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon, aren’t seeking re-election either.

The GOP-backed Patton’s opponent is Democrat Rachelle Aud Crowe, a Madison County assistant state’s attorney.

Former Cahokia District 187 school board member Christopher Belt, a Democrat, is running for Clayborne’s seat against Tanya Hildenbrand, an Air Force reservist and Republican.

Republican Jason Plummer and Democrat Brian Stout are the candidates in the race for McCarter’s seat.

The polls are closed. Here are the unofficial vote totals so far on Election Day 2018:

Illinios State Senate District 56: Rachelle Aud Crowe vs. Hal Patton

Rachelle Aud Crowe, of Glen Carbon (Democrat): 35,060 votes

Hal Patton, of Edwardsville (Downstate United): 24,350 votes

With 136 of 184 precincts reporting

Illinois State Senate District 57: Tanya Hildenbrand vs. Christopher Belt

Tanya Hildenbrand, of Belleville (Republican): 1,223votes

Christopher Belt, of Cahokia (Democrat): 9,339 votes

With 41 of 192 precincts reporting

Illinois State Senate District 54: Jason Plummer vs. Brian Stout

Jason Plummer, of Edwardsville (Republican): 24,658 votes

Brian Stout, of Vandalia (Democrat): 10,522 votes

With 87 of 240 precincts reporting