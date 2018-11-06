Why local voters turned out for election

People who cast ballots at Signal Hill School in West Belleville talk about what motivated them to vote in the midterm election. Many feel voting is a right, privilege or duty. Others want change for America.
Voters decide who will serve as Third and 20th Judicial Circuit judges

By Beth Hundsdorfer

bhundsdorfer@bnd.com

November 06, 2018 07:50 PM

Voters in both Madison and St. Clair County will decide who will take the bench in their circuits. Three judges in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Clair County, are seeking retention. Six candidates are battling for three open spots on the circuit bench.

In the Third Judicial Circuit, two judges are seeking retention. Four candidates are battling for two vacancies.

Here’s a rundown of the results.

With 105 of 337 precincts reporting in the 20th Judicial Circuit (St. Clair, Randolph, Perry, Washington and Monroe)

20th Circuit Judge Zina Cruse (Retention)

Yes: 16,787

No: 7,795

20th Circuit Judge Andrew Gleeson (Retention)

Yes: 17,588

No: 6,607

20th Circuit Judge Daniel Emge (Retention)

Yes: 19,060

No: 5,880

For Hon. Robert LeChien vacancy (20th Judicial Circuit)

Christopher Kolker (D):

LaNinya Cason (R):

For Hon. Jan Fiss vacancy (20th Judicial Circuit)

Heinz Rudolph (D): 10,895

Katherine Ruocco (R): 16,174

For Hon. Vincent Lopinot vacancy (20th Judicial Circuit)

Paul Evans (R): 17,631

John O’Gara (D): 9,426

In the Third Judicial Circuit (Madison & Bond Counties) with 180 of 250 precincts reporting:

Kyle Napp (Retention)

Yes: 52,968

No: 15,383

David Hylla (Retention)

Yes: 57,408

No: 17,890

For the Hon. Barbara Crowder vacancy (Third Judicial Circuit)

Mark D. Rabe (R): 36,846

Sarah Smith (D): 47,391

For the Hon. John Barberis vacancy (Third Judicial Circuit)

David W. Dugan (R): 43,252

Mark Parker (D): 40,388

