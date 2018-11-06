Voters decide who will serve as Third and 20th Judicial Circuit judges

Voters in both Madison and St. Clair County will decide who will take the bench in their circuits. Three judges in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Clair County, are seeking retention. Six candidates are battling for three open spots on the circuit bench.
In the Third Judicial Circuit, two judges are seeking retention. Four candidates are battling for two vacancies.
Here’s a rundown of the results.
With 105 of 337 precincts reporting in the 20th Judicial Circuit (St. Clair, Randolph, Perry, Washington and Monroe)
20th Circuit Judge Zina Cruse (Retention)
Yes: 16,787
No: 7,795
20th Circuit Judge Andrew Gleeson (Retention)
Yes: 17,588
No: 6,607
20th Circuit Judge Daniel Emge (Retention)
Yes: 19,060
No: 5,880
For Hon. Robert LeChien vacancy (20th Judicial Circuit)
Christopher Kolker (D):
LaNinya Cason (R):
For Hon. Jan Fiss vacancy (20th Judicial Circuit)
Heinz Rudolph (D): 10,895
Katherine Ruocco (R): 16,174
For Hon. Vincent Lopinot vacancy (20th Judicial Circuit)
Paul Evans (R): 17,631
John O’Gara (D): 9,426
In the Third Judicial Circuit (Madison & Bond Counties) with 180 of 250 precincts reporting:
Kyle Napp (Retention)
Yes: 52,968
No: 15,383
David Hylla (Retention)
Yes: 57,408
No: 17,890
For the Hon. Barbara Crowder vacancy (Third Judicial Circuit)
Mark D. Rabe (R): 36,846
Sarah Smith (D): 47,391
For the Hon. John Barberis vacancy (Third Judicial Circuit)
David W. Dugan (R): 43,252
Mark Parker (D): 40,388
