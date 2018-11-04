Illinois candidates still campaigning in final days before election. Here’s where.

Even with the midterms nearing, Illinois candidates for governor, Congress and attorney general were still campaigning.

In the last weekend before Election Day, some of the stops included East St. Louis and Columbia, as well as Carbondale, Chicago, Springfield and more cities across the state.

Sunday

Brendan Kelly, the St. Clair County state’s attorney and Democratic congressional candidate, planned stops Sunday morning at four East St. Louis churches.

Kelly is seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost in Illinois’ 12th Congressional district.

Former President Barack Obama was scheduled on Sunday afternoon to visit Chicago for a rally to talk to voters about Democratic candidates, including J.B. Pritzker and Kwame Raoul, according to the Chicago Tribune. Pritzker is running for governor, and Raoul is running for attorney general.

Pritzker had also arranged to speak earlier on Sunday at two Chicago churches with Secretary of State Jesse White, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

His Republican challenger, Gov. Bruce Rauner, tweeted Sunday from Decatur, and planned to make stops in St. Charles and Orland Park on his statewide bus tour, according to the Sun Times report.

Saturday

Gov. Rauner on Saturday attended the Columbia Veterans Parade and a Southern Illinois University Carbondale Salukis football game, and visited Benton, Ina and Springfield, according to tweets chronicling his bus tour.

He also stopped at Taylorville High School for the playoff game against the Columbia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Pritzker was in Springfield, Lake County, DuPage County, Will County and Aurora on Saturday.