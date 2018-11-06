Why local voters turned out for election

People who cast ballots at Signal Hill School in West Belleville talk about what motivated them to vote in the midterm election. Many feel voting is a right, privilege or duty. Others want change for America.
By
Up Next
People who cast ballots at Signal Hill School in West Belleville talk about what motivated them to vote in the midterm election. Many feel voting is a right, privilege or duty. Others want change for America.
By

Elections

2018 election results in Randolph, Monroe and Clinton County

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

November 06, 2018 08:37 PM

Check out the unofficial results for Clinton, Monroe and Randolph counties in Southern Illinois.

Several Election Day 2018 races in each county were uncontested. Here are the results as of deadline.

Clinton County Clerk: Tina Winkeler vs. Vicky Albers

Tina Winkeler (D): 1,997

Vicky Albers (R): 4,043

(With 16 of 39 precincts reporting)

Clinton County Board District 2: Bryan Wessel vs. Henry F. Bergmann vs. Bradley S. Knolhoff vs. Duane Nordike

Bryan Wessel (D) 946

Henry F. Bergmann (D) 685

Bradley S. Knolhoff (R) 1,042

Duane Nordike (R) 818

(With 6 of 9 precincts reporting)

Clinton County Board District 3: Debra J. Wesselmann vs. Lavern G. Holtgrave vs. Mike Kreke.

Debra J. Wesselmann (D) 1,205

Lavern G. Holtgrave (R) 1,113

Mike Kreke (R) 1,271

(4 of 6 precincts reporting)

Clinton County Board District 5: Ken Monroe vs. Bob Netemeyer vs. Rafael Him

Ken Monroe (D) 39

Bob Netemeyer (R) 79

Rafael Him (R) 67

Monroe County Clerk: Jason R. Jones vs. Jonathan McLean

Jason R. Jones (D) 3,101

Jonathan McLean (R) 6,472

(With 31 of 37 precincts reporting)

Randolph County Clerk: Bobby Klausing vs. Melanie L. Johnson

Bobby Klausing (D) 3,466

Melanie L. Johnson (R) 4,290

(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)

Randolph County Treasurer: Justin S. Jeffers vs. Deborah Hoelscher

Justin S. Jeffers (D) 4,349

Deborah Hoelscher (R) 3,351

(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)

Randolph County Sheriff: Shannon L. Wolff vs. William Gibson

Shannon L. Wolff (D) 5,865

William Gibson (R) 1,862

(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)

Randolph Country Commissioner: Wayne A. Voss vs. Marc Keihna

Wayne A. Voss (D) 3,206

Marc L. Keihna (R) 4,523

(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)

Regional Superintendent: Brian P. Guthrie vs. Ron Daniels

Brian P. Guthrie (D) 2,560

Ron Daniels (R) 3,342

(With 16 of 39 precincts reporting)

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471.

  Comments  