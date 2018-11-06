2018 election results in Randolph, Monroe and Clinton County

Check out the unofficial results for Clinton, Monroe and Randolph counties in Southern Illinois.
Several Election Day 2018 races in each county were uncontested. Here are the results as of deadline.
Clinton County Clerk: Tina Winkeler vs. Vicky Albers
Tina Winkeler (D): 1,997
Vicky Albers (R): 4,043
(With 16 of 39 precincts reporting)
Clinton County Board District 2: Bryan Wessel vs. Henry F. Bergmann vs. Bradley S. Knolhoff vs. Duane Nordike
Bryan Wessel (D) 946
Henry F. Bergmann (D) 685
Bradley S. Knolhoff (R) 1,042
Duane Nordike (R) 818
(With 6 of 9 precincts reporting)
Clinton County Board District 3: Debra J. Wesselmann vs. Lavern G. Holtgrave vs. Mike Kreke.
Debra J. Wesselmann (D) 1,205
Lavern G. Holtgrave (R) 1,113
Mike Kreke (R) 1,271
(4 of 6 precincts reporting)
Clinton County Board District 5: Ken Monroe vs. Bob Netemeyer vs. Rafael Him
Ken Monroe (D) 39
Bob Netemeyer (R) 79
Rafael Him (R) 67
Monroe County Clerk: Jason R. Jones vs. Jonathan McLean
Jason R. Jones (D) 3,101
Jonathan McLean (R) 6,472
(With 31 of 37 precincts reporting)
Randolph County Clerk: Bobby Klausing vs. Melanie L. Johnson
Bobby Klausing (D) 3,466
Melanie L. Johnson (R) 4,290
(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)
Randolph County Treasurer: Justin S. Jeffers vs. Deborah Hoelscher
Justin S. Jeffers (D) 4,349
Deborah Hoelscher (R) 3,351
(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)
Randolph County Sheriff: Shannon L. Wolff vs. William Gibson
Shannon L. Wolff (D) 5,865
William Gibson (R) 1,862
(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)
Randolph Country Commissioner: Wayne A. Voss vs. Marc Keihna
Wayne A. Voss (D) 3,206
Marc L. Keihna (R) 4,523
(With 32 of 37 precincts reporting)
Regional Superintendent: Brian P. Guthrie vs. Ron Daniels
Brian P. Guthrie (D) 2,560
Ron Daniels (R) 3,342
(With 16 of 39 precincts reporting)
Comments