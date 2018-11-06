Some voters asked to show ID at polls even though Illinois doesn’t require it

With about two hours to go in Election Day, there have been some reports of people being asked for identification when at the polling place.
St. Clair County Clerk Tom Holbrook said his office had received some complaints from voters but said election judges told him they weren’t asking for ID.
Holbrook reminded judges at precincts that they are not suppose to ask for IDs.
He added some voters would on their own present their state-issued IDs or voter ID cards to help speed up the check-in process.
However, ID is only needed if you’re registering to vote under Illinois’ grace period provisions.
The county clerk, who is up for re-election, confirmed he heard a report of people giving food to voters at a Washington Park polling place.
Holbrook said they were grilling at least 100 feet away from the polling places. People are not allowed to have any political signs or activity within 100 feet of the polling place and any food inside the polling place can only be for judges.
Local Republican party officials also made accusations that money was being given to voters. Holbrook said investigators from the state’s attorneys office did not report any of that activity to him.
There was one report of poll workers asking for identification at a Troy polling place. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza was heading to Troy to check on the report in-person, a clerk staffer said.
If you have any issues while voting in St. Clair County, call 618-825-2366 or voterIntegrity@co.st-clair.il.us.
Voters who encounter issues in Madison County may call the County Clerk’s office at 618-692-6290.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
