Candidate profile: Anthony ‘Tony’ Moses

Name: Anthony “Tony” Moses
Age: 39
Town: Maryville
Occupation: Maryville Firefighter / Senior IT Security Specialist for AT&T
Position Seeking: Maryville Village Trustee
Campaign website: http://www.facebook.com/anthonytonymoses
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am seeking the Village Trustee position so I can ensure that Maryville continues to move forward especially in the areas of public safety, technology and commercial development. As a firefighter in the village, I have seen firsthand the way Maryville utilizes all of its public safety resources. Maryville has grown in the last two decades, more than doubling its population and the size of its police, fire and paramedic forces are working extremely hard to maintain the highest quality service they can provide, and that has to be supported adequately by both the Village Council and the budget. Technology has changed the way that many municipalities operate and connect with their residents. Mayor Short and the current board have made some good strides in utilizing technology within the village and I hope to continue to expand on that by helping to revitalize the village website and by getting the village more adept to social media. Lastly, commercial development is important. We have been fortunate to continue to develop great residential spaces, but being able to spend more of our money in our village and support our local economy is a great goal and eases the tax burden on homeowners. I want to leverage the resources of tech, local developers and current landowners and explore the possibilities available in Maryville.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Commercial development/growth. Maryville is a small village in the middle of 3 larger town/cities, we get plenty of traffic and can utilize bringing in non tax exempt commercial development that will bring in those tax dollars to help our community. Currently most of our commercial property is owned by tax exempt organizations so we do not get any tax dollars but they still use our infrastructure.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. We should not need to raise taxes at this time, especially if we can get more non tax exempt commercial development to bring in tax dollars to the village. But if we would need to I would think that public safety would be the only reason... the fire department can only fund itself to a certain point. If the Village continues residential growth, the Police Department and Fire Department would need to have the resources to do that. But as mentioned above with the possibility of bringing in more commercial development we can offset those costs and hopefully not need to raise taxes or fees.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Fortunately, Maryville has an incredible Police Department and community so crime here has been kept to a minimum. With our community continuing to grow, we will need to make sure the police department has the resources to maintain the high quality services needed to ensure our community continues to be a safe place to live and work.
