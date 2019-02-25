Candidate profile: Wanda Carson

Name: Wanda Carson
Age: 56
Town: Madison
Occupation: Social Worker
Position Seeking: Alderman Ward 3
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? My reason for seeking a position on the city council is that it is time for a New Vision in Our City. Instead of growing as a city, we are decreasing and not afforded the benefit of the basic necessities such as a local grocery store that offers fresh foods for those who cannot transport out of the city. When the city grows that means that the youth grow, economy grows and the residents are allowed to reach their full potential. My goal is to be your elected official and not your politician. I realize that in the past, elected officials have not worked diligently to make our city and its residents a priority. The Madison community is overlooked by many opportunities because the elected officials do not speak or respond to the interests of the people who elect them. My goal is to change this when elected.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? In my opinion, the most important issue facing Madison is the location of our schools. Granite City Steel is approximately 1.5 miles away from Madison Junior/High School with Bernard Long Elementary just down the street. The environment is not safe for our children and staff. My approach would be to petition the Steel Mill for funding and to gather funding from other sources to relocate the schools in areas where the air pollutants, hazardous waste and contaminated water will not cause severe harm to those involved.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. As a working class individual, I believe taxes are a sensitive issue that should not be taken lightly. However, safety, health and education are very important to the well-being and success of any individual or group of people. If at all possible, other avenues would be sought if funding is needed to strengthen the growth and success of our city in lieu of raising taxes.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? In 2016 City-Data.com estimated Madison with a population of 3,893 residents and a 13% unemployment rate. The IL Department of Employment Security in December 2018 quoted unemployment in the U.S at 3.7, in Illinois at 4.4 and Madison County 4.8. Approximately 500 residents in Madison are unemployed. Poor access to basic services, unemployment and low income play a large role in crime. Credible research has proven that there is a definite relationship between crime and unemployment. The best way to combat crime is to allow people an opportunity to support themselves. Implementing employment training programs in our schools, for older youth and younger adults is a solution. To help the city combat crime would mean helping citizens to better themselves and to help the citizens better themselves would help the city combat crime. This is a win-win solution that our leadership has not been successful in making happen.
