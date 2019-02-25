Candidate profile: Jeff Hewitt

Name: Jeff Hewitt
Age: 59
Town: Troy
Occupation: IT
Position Seeking: Triad Board of Education
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I want to continue serving the community and keep the Triad District a school district that delivers an excellent education in a very cost-effective way. I feel I can help make sure that the priorities of the school district and community are met. This requires an understanding of the complexities of public education in Illinois. Creative thinking and the ability to make difficult decisions are needed to meet those goals.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? Academic achievement, school safety and securing stable and adequate funding are always formidable challenges. Meeting those challenges requires staying engaged with legislators and keeping up with current issues.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? The switch to the Evidence-Based Funding formula by the State is a much needed improvement and reduces the reliance on local property taxes. Providing the State continues to meet their commitments (they have recent history of failing to do so), I don’t see any reason to raise property taxes.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? Continue to improve academic performance, expand career readiness and enhance school safety.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? Competition for teachers is real, but the funds each district has to offer for teacher salaries is limited. Each district is responsible for managing their budget and unfunded mandates have significant negative impact on this task. The proposed minimum wage increase will have a ripple effect on all teacher salaries - not just entry level wages - so finding the needed funding to meet this mandate will be challenging. The State needs to include a funding solution in the bill for me to support it.
