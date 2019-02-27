Candidate profile: Tammy Hines

Name: Tammy Mitchell Hines
Age: 45
Town: Columbia
Occupation: Realtor
Position seeking: Columbia Community Unit 4 School Board
Campaign website: Columbia2019.org
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for a seat on the Board of Education to represent the whole community. I want to see transparency in our district. I want open communication and public discussions to arrive at the best possible education for all students. I am a business owner experienced in contracts, negotiations, budgeting, liability concerns and employee relations. I ask questions because I want to know everything I can about the educational process so as a Board Member I can make the best decisions for our kids and those who serve them.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? As with most districts we face similar challenges. I want to make sure we are responsible with the priorities of expenditures to assure we are meeting the needs of our kids with every dollar we spend. We need to be transparent with our budgeting. I want to make sure our buildings are safe and healthy for our kids and staff. I want to make sure our educators are receiving the resources and support with curriculum, instruction, assessments, and to meet the social/emotional needs of our kids.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? I would prefer to see a reduction in taxes however, if we have clearly maximized our funding for student success and we have no other option of maintaining the quality of education our community is accustomed to then I believe we make the case and let the voters decide. This would be a voter decision.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My goals are to provide resources and supports for our teachers to address every student’s needs. I am also looking for the board to provide more engaged communication with the public. And ultimately that we have a safe and healthy environment for our kids and staff.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? There is no doubt that teachers are undervalued as they work with our children. The responsibility and demands on teachers are far greater than most people realize. However, simply raising the salary for new teachers doesn’t fully address the value we have for all of our educators. This legislative decision may or may not impact our district, but it certainly will impact some districts across the State.
