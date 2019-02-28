Candidate profile: Steven S. Hampsey

Name: Steven S. Hampsey
Age: 71
Town: Madison
Occupation: Retired/ Owner Hampsey & Sons Sewer Service, Inc.
Position Seeking: Alderman 3rd Ward
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running to meet the needs of our residents and to help ensure the future growth and prosperity of the City of Madison. I feel the people should vote for me because as a council member for 22 years, I feel my vote on the council has helped move the city forward in the following areas: The removal of unsafe and derelict buildings, new single family and senior housing, improvements to existing and construction of new recreational facilities for adults and youth, new industries in the Port District, a new Fire Station, expansion and improvements at Gateway Motorsports Park, as well as upgraded city services.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Jobs! By continuing the work to bring additional businesses into our community, as well as focusing on educational and job training opportunities for our residents.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. My vote for increased taxes or fees would happen only if such increases were necessary to provide the residents with needed city services.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? We need parents, schools, churches, community organizations, community leaders, city government and police departments all working together if we are going to be able to address and help combat this problem.
