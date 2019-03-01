Candidate profile: Wilbert Glasper

Name: Wilbert Glasper
Age: 68
Town: Madison
Occupation: Retired Electrician IBEW Local 309 & Anheuser Busch Corp.
Position Seeking: Alderman Ward 2
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? My plan is to work with the mayor and council to keep the city moving for needed future growth. My experience as a past public servant will be a valuable asset to addressing the concerns of the citizens of Ward 2.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? The City must continue to attract businesses and industries to locate in Madison to provide jobs and opportunities by utilizing rail and barge transportation at our Central Port District.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. My vote for a increase in taxes or fees would only be for services that provide a safe living environment and needed public works services.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Establish a networking group consisting of parents, community and church leaders, business owners and other concerned citizens working together to address problem.
