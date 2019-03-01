Candidate profile: Marilyn L. Neumeyer

Name: Marilyn L. Neumeyer
Age: 75
Town: Swansea
Occupation: Retired
Position Seeking: Village of Swansea Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for another 4 year term as a Trustee. I have enjoyed the trust the residents of Swansea have in me by electing me to the position in 2015. I live in the older section of Swansea. It is very important that we maintain this section of Swansea along with promoting growth in all sections of Swansea. I will continue to vote for issues that keep the Village within the budget and meet the needs of the residents.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Maintaining the older section of Swansea while promoting growth in all areas of Swansea. In the past 4 years the Board has approved many streets in all areas to be black topped instead of oil and rock. We will continue to budget and cover as many streets as budgeted. The difference in appearance and maintenance is great.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Balancing the budget VS living within the budget is one of issues the Board deals with daily. How can we provide the important services that the residents need without raising taxes. We have a process that plans for future vehicles, major equipment and other major purchases. By setting aside money yearly for such purchases, we are not in a position that calls for a large outlay of monies that we did not plan for. Government regulations that mandate certain issues to be funded do not help keep the budget intact.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? The Board has put into place the Crime Free Housing which will help by having residents who are interested in keeping Swansea safe. Personal pride in keeping your neighborhood safe by being observant as to what is going on and reporting any sightings that could develop into a problem. The many events that the Fire Dept and the Police Dept. hold helps to let the residents know who are working to protect them. Great visibility by these departments insures that the residents have a friend who will help them if needed.
