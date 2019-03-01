Candidate profile: Dennis Craft

Name: Dennis Craft
Age: 70
Town: Collinsville
Occupation: Retired educator
Position seeking: Collinsville Unit 10 School Board Member
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I would like to continue to serve on the Collinsville School Board to provide our students an excellent quality education. I have been a teacher, principal, superintendent and School Board member. I feel my experience and knowledge of our school district would be positive when making decisions.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? One issue is state mandated programs. These sometimes go unfunded and put the financial burden on the local school district. Another issue is to maintain, enhance and review the curriculum and technology programs.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? As a school board member, I would assist the administration and staff to make sure all ideas to reduce the budget had been reviewed and implemented. Only as a last resort would I support a tax increase.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? My goals for our school district are to continue to review and improve our educational, vocational, fine arts, and athletic programming for all our students. In addition, provide a balanced budget, show due diligence and responsibility to the taxpayer.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I value all our staff, both certified and non-certified. I would strive to make sure they have a fair and equitable salary. I do not think it is the states responsibility to set a minimum salary. Each school district is uniquely different due to their community, location and finances.
