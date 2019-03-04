Candidate profile: Robert “Todd” Bell

Name: Robert “Todd” Bell
Age: 56
Town: Maryville
Occupation: Software Engineer
Position Seeking: Maryville Village Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have lived in Maryville for 30 years. During that 30 years, I have invested more than 20 years as a Village Trustee and 12 years as a volunteer fireman. I am proud of the community I have helped to form and I believe I am the best candidate for the future of Maryville.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? The most important issue facing the Village of Maryville is the need for additional commercial (sales tax generating) business. As part of the current village board, we have put into motion some efforts to attract those needed businesses but it is a slow process and there is still work to do. If re-elected I will continue working this issue and try to bring the right businesses to Maryville.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. The current Mayor and village board works very hard to keep the Maryville tax rate as low as possible. When making decisions that affect our residents, I always look for what is best for the entire village. I am proud of the fact that Maryville has seen very few tax rate increases during my time on the village board.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? The village of Maryville is a very safe place to live. I have raised my family here and still feel safe. The Maryville village board completely supports it police and fire departments. We encourage and support continuous training for our all our officers which enables them to stay informed on current issues in the area.
