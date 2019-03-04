Candidate profile: Rod Schmidt

Name: Rod Schmidt
Age: 65
Town: Maryville, IL
Occupation: Madison County Circuit Court Bailiff
Position Seeking: Village of Maryville Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running as an incumbent for trustee to continue my dedicated service to the residents of our Village. I encourage all residents to vote and cast one of their three votes me. Their vote for me would be a reassurance of their faith in my previous 16 years of service for our community.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Lack of sufficient retail sales tax is our demon that we have struggled with. We have been told that our geographical location hampers our attempts. We have taken positive approaches with improved infrastructure improvements and are in the Discovery Enterprise Zone. We are always promoting the Village of Maryville.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Raising taxes or fees is never a pleasant action for a municipality. If done, with the thought of all ages and family incomes involved, gradual increases can be understood as necessary. No one likes paying taxes. Using our revenues, which includes property taxes, to better our Village with roads, parks, police and fires services are always utilized with the most utmost economic scrutiny.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? The best way is the financial and encouraging support that is given to a police department. Any police agency needs the proper tools to provide residents a safe community in which to live, play and raise their family. I think the Village of Maryville has done that.
Comments