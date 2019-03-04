Candidate profile: Mark Crochrell Sr.

Name: Mark Crochrell Sr
Age: 48
Town: Madison, Il
Occupation: IDOT 19 years
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position Seeking: Alderman Ward 2
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I will work for the Citizens, on issues that will Improve our Community. Fight for transparency and accountability. New Infrastructure, Advocate for New Schools. That will provide jobs for our Citizens. Advocating for vocational opportunities for our youth. Fight for a diversified work force , with police and other areas of the city. Work to bring the community together, with Churches, Schools, and Citizens.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Police Protection, work to bring Harmony between The Citizens and Police. Work with Concern Citizens for New ideals for Race Relations and Harmony for the Community.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. No raising Taxes.. Explore other avenues to brings Financial stability for The Great City Of Madison.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Initiate Neighborhoods watch programs to help protect our Citizens and their property. Install more cameras. More Police training and Hosting town hall meeting with officers, to understand and respect the hard job that they do .
Comments