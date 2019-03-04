Candidate profile: Charles Hanfelder

Name: Charles Hanfelder
Age: 86
Town: East Alton, IL.
Occupation: Operate Rental of single family homes & small farm
Position Seeking: Lewis & Clark Community College Board of Trustees
Campaign website: LCCCandidates2019@gmail.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? Interested in working to maintain and improve the college where possible and to work to structure retirement of the nearly $130,000,000.00 debt.
What are the most important issues the facing the community college, and how would you approach them? Extremely high amount of debt compared to enrollment which needs to be analyzed comparing income to operating costs. Spending must be controlled to reduce debt.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes or fees for the college? None
What are your goals for the community college/what do you want to accomplish? Maintaining programs that serve the needs of the community and implementing any new programs where practical.
Enrollment has been dropping at community colleges around the state. How should schools try to reverse that trend? This certainly is a matter of concern and until the new board can look at the effort put forth by the current board we can then put in place a plan to improve enrollment.
