Candidate profile: Jeff Parker

Name: Jeff Parker
Age: 65
Town: Swansea
Occupation: State’s Attorney’s Investigator/ Violent Crime Unit
Position Seeking: Swansea Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’ve always been involved in the Community I’ve resided in. I’ve lived in Swansea for almost six years now and have been accepted nicely by many residents. Serving as a Trustee is my way of being active and giving back to my Community. I believe my 20 years as a School Board Member taught me to work in unison with others. My twenty- five years as a Detective taught me how to seek out facts add me about informed decision. And finally my eleven years as a Warden with IDOC have me insight in how to run a organization, treat all fairly and listen to everyone to learn from them. It also made me live within my 26 million dollar budget with no exceptions. I’ve become more involved in Swansea by being appointed as a Police Commissioner, Swansea Rotary President and taking my Support Dog Homer to Wolf Branch and Highmount Schools and giving Safety Presentations to Students asking with volunteer Coaching in Wrestling. I’m open to listening and learning from the residents of this Community and serving their needs.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Keeping all the Services properly funded while staying within budget. I would approach it like I did as the Warden. Work with Department Heads and to oversee their Stewardship off the budgets. I also believe we’re going to have to listen to other local business owners and the Chamber of Commerce to learn how to seek additional businesses for revenues.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Of course this is the last thing we all want to do. But if it ability to provide public safety was diminished to the point of residents could not get help quickly with a phone call would be cause for me. When you need help in an emergency you need it now. I know because I was a first responder and saw the fear in people needing help now. Nothing worse than being alone in a dire situation of fire, fear of personal safety or situations from storms, etc. The Village Government main function is to care for and protect he residents as a whole.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? A strong omni-presence by our Police Department. Giving the Police Department the support and encouragement they need to be an assertive and protective group for us. I can and will work in unison with them and be a cooperative partner in my position as a member of the State’s Attorney’s Office.
