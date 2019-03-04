Candidate profile: Kerry Foster

Name: Kerry Foster
Age: 68
Town: Dupo
Occupation: Retired
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: Village board trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? Trying to make Dupo a place that family’s want to live in, and bring business back to our town.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Condition of the streets, and storm water drainage
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Cover costs it takes to operate, and maintain village services.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Community involvement, police presence, and police working with our youth.
Comments