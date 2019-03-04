Elections

Candidate profile: Kerry Foster

The News-Democrat

March 04, 2019 01:15 PM

Name: Kerry Foster

Age: 68

Town: Dupo

Occupation: Retired

Position seeking: Village board trustee

Why are you running and why should people vote for you? Trying to make Dupo a place that family’s want to live in, and bring business back to our town.

What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Condition of the streets, and storm water drainage

Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Cover costs it takes to operate, and maintain village services.

Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Community involvement, police presence, and police working with our youth.

