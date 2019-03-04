Candidate profile: Ken Phillips

Name: Ken Phillips
Age: 60
Town: Dupo
Occupation: Retired from UPS
Position seeking: Village Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am seeking re-election so I can continue to improve our village park making it safe, modern and fun. Opening our new splash pad this year is my main goal, along with all the activities for our children at the park, also want to continue to improve public safety to make keep our town safe, would also like to clean up Main Street and improve streets and sidewalks through town. I have over 30 years experience in serving the public and have always been there for the residents and the children of Dupo.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Keeping our town safe for our children. Make sure our police department has the right staff and equipment to do there job, also would like to help find a way to get funds to clean up our streets that are over 100 years old and help bring new business to town to help lower the tax burden on all of us.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I am not a fan of raising taxes on anyone, I live here too, but sometimes fees have to be raised to keep up with inflation and the cost of doing business these days, public safety is not free and neither are the costs to repair our 100 year old infrastructure.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Keeping your police department up to date with the best equipment and full staff, we now have a full time officer in our schools. We all need to look out after each other and work together to stop crime. Neighbor watch programs and extra street lighting can help deter crimes.
