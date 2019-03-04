Candidate profile: Jane Soehlke

Name: Jane E. Soehlke
Age: 74
Town: Collinsville
Occupation: Retired teacher
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: Collinsville Unit Ten School Board Member
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? My adult life has been devoted to educating children. After retiring from teaching I am able to focus on making decisions to ensure that the students of Collinsville receive the best education available to them. I have four grandchildren who are all students in Collinsville Unit 10. Their education is certainly important to me.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? The most important issue of a school district is to ensure that every student succeeds in their studies. We are responsible for the future of our community, state, and country. All issues that come before us and concern our students must be dealt with in a way that benefits everyone.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? Besides being a school board member I am also a taxpayer on a retired income. I am very much aware of what this means. I would hope that the state is aware of their responsibility to properly fund the schools of Illinois.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? Several years ago our school board met on a Saturday and worked on District Tens Goals and Mission Statement. These are posted in our board room.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I am for the people who work with our students to earn as much as they can to do their jobs. My hope is that the state comes through with adequate funding to reach the goals that the state has created and not make taxpayers responsible for their new laws.
Comments