Candidate profile: John Buckley

Name: John Buckley
Age: 61
Town: Caseyville IL
Occupation: Kent Automotive sales representative
Position seeking: Village Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? My employment history is one of responsibility, dedication, reliability and leadership, traits that are applicable and critical to public service. I have a passion for Caseyville and am determined to make it the best place possible to work or live. But above all, I have a genuine will to serve my neighbors and fellow citizens. The foundation of my candidacy is purely based on what I can do as a trustee for the village and its people. A great public official has to be driven to serve and make personal sacrifices for the greater good of all. That is what I would look for in any candidate running for public office and I trust it is what the people of Caseyville will expect from me. I promise to deliver beyond expectations.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? The question is whether Caseyville is in a position to prosper and grow. I know it is. Caseyville is rising. Our geographic location and capacity for growth makes Caseyville a destination for businesses that want to start or relocate here. Caseyville has welcomed several new businesses and restaurants, and we have a growing new subdivision being developed that speaks to the residential appeal of the village. A new TIF was established along with a new business district and an Enterprise Zone was approved to stimulate additional growth in Caseyville. Our potential is immense.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. You cannot tax to grow or prosper a municipality. As a resident and also a Trustee you do not want to raise taxes as that affects all that live here. There has been a Business District started that has a 1% sales tax that will be used for improvements within the village. The Enterprise Zone was created as a no-tax area that will allow for purchases of materials for building and development with no tax being charged that help to promote growth. Growing the community and expanding are our best ways to avoid tax increases and serve our residents and businesses.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Law enforcement is a priority of mine, though surely it should be everyone’s priority as well. What I want to emphasize is preventing crime by keeping the community informed, encouraging everyone to be aware of their surroundings and any suspicious activity, and above all, communicate. I want to lead that communication and discussion, because if we align as a community and communicate, talk to each other, and look out for each other, our law enforcement efforts which are already strong will be even better and we will win the battle against crime.
