Candidate profile: Nancy Moss

Name: Nancy Moss
Age: 72
Town: Collinsville
Occupation: Food Pantry Director, church administrator
Position seeking: Mayor of Collinsville
Campaign website: Nancy Moss for Mayor on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running for Mayor because I love Collinsville and believe we are at an important crossroads right now. Our current administration has been taking us in the wrong direction financially, and we need to change course quickly to avoid even higher tax increases than we have experienced in the last four years.
In addition to experience in government, I have a strong business background and will focus on using all available resources to revitalize Collinsville’s failed economic development. Other areas of Madison County are getting new businesses and prospering, and we should be too.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Failed economic development and unbridled spending have led to increased taxes and fees. Continued failure to adequately fund upcoming bond payments, employee pensions and other financial obligations will result in a lower credit rating and the city paying higher interest rates on debt, causing even higher taxes, which can cause people to move away from Collinsville, and high taxes discourage businesses from coming to a city. It doesn’t have to be like this, but we sure need to do some things differently — starting right away — to change city government spending habits, revive our economic development, and see Collinsville prosper in every way. I too want nice parks and recreation programs, along with excellent infrastructure, safest city, and a thriving community, and believe that through good management we can have them, along with ensuring that pensions are funded and debts repaid.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I don’t want our residents burdened with increases in taxes and fees. I’d like to see them lowered. We already have some of the highest sales taxes in the nation. I want growth through more businesses investing here — not by city government confiscating more of our money through taxation to do things it shouldn’t be doing in the first place. We know that’s not working in Chicago or in Illinois state government, and it won’t work here. I pledge to work hard to keep us on the path to financial stability and economic growth.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? We have an excellent police department in Collinsville and I will continue to support them and provide them with all the resources they need to continue to keep crime low in Collinsville.
