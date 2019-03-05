Candidate profile: Jeffery S. Bridick

Name: Jeffery S. Bridick
Age: 52
Town: Madison
Occupation: Deputy Sheriff - Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office
Position Seeking: Alderman Ward 1 - City of Madison
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have spent the better part of 34 years in public service from volunteer firefighter, school board member, Police and Fire Commissioner, Madison Police Officer. I choose to make Madison my home and will continue to better this community. A lot of good things have happened in Madison and look forward to progress continuing.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Bringing in new businesses. I will continue to work with Mayor Hamm and the City Council to make sure this gets done. We have a lot of opportunities for this to happen and need to capitalize on these opportunities.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I am not in favor of raising any taxes. I understand there comes a time that taxes may need to be raised but we need to think long and hard on doing this.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? I would love to see the City of Madison hire more police officers but our tax base does not allow us to do this yet. I believe that community activities and parental accountability can help reduce crime.
