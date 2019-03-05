Candidate profile: Ron Hampton

Name: Ron Hampton
Age: 60
Town: New Athens
Occupation: Retired
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: New Athens Village Trustee
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running and why should people vote for you?
To help find solutions for community improvements and to be an honest and fair advocate for fellow citizens.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it?
One of the more important issues to me is keeping our ambulance service. With fellow board members, we are making changes and trying to find solutions to save lives and keep our ambulance service.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain.
To retain our ambulance service, I would suggest implementing a tax so the service could continue. This would be a last resort and not without a vote or poll from the citizens. I am not for raising taxes or fees just because we can. There has to be a good reason of increased costs to the village to pass it along to the citizens
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community?
The citizens of New Athens are able to enjoy small town living, not like a lot of communities. Having good personal police who get out and go to functions in town and meet and help citizens in a personal way, I think really helps. I think here in New Athens we also have people watching out for people.
Comments