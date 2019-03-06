Candidate profile: Eugene Kish

My name is Eugene Kish and I am running for a seat on the High Mount Elementary School Board District #116.
The reason for my running is I think we are seriously in need of more financial oversight of the district than what we are getting at the present time. In the past few years there has been questionably purchases using TIF funds generated by business and should be spent on the enhancement of those businesses. This school district does not contribute to this fund thus should not receive any benefits from it.
School books have not been updated in the past 10 years or so. I would rather see up-to-date teaching material and methods rather than spending money on solar panels on the roof which by the way were payed for by those TIF funds. New playground equipment is nice, but I rather put that money in the classrooms.
There is little or no transparent information given out to the general taxpayers of the district. Web-sites are useful, but many tax payers in the district do not have the ability to access this information. I have lived in this district for 69 years and every tax increase has always been conducted in “off-year” elections, and then it seems like the only people who know about it are the “yes” voters with information being sent home with students. What about the older tax payers who have no children attending this school? That was the procedure used to build the new addition.
I would appreciate your vote!
