Candidate Profile: Jessica Lotz

Name: Jessica Lotz
Age: 39
Town: O’Fallon
Occupation: Leadership & Development Coordinator
Position Seeking: Alderman Ward 2
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/lotzforofallon
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running because I am passionate about serving O’Fallon. Most importantly, I am an involved resident. Through my participation in the Chamber of Commerce (including serving as President), various leadership boards, local fundraising committees, and the PTO, I have worked hard to build our community through service to others. I enjoy seeing others succeed. I also serve on the regional board of directors for a Fortune 500 company. Board service has given me tremendous experience working with diverse people. I have learned how to sit back and listen, evaluate perspectives that are different than my own and work alongside others who share the same vision for excellence but maybe differ on how to achieve that progress. I am confident I can bring this experience of collaboration and compromise to the council.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Our growth within the community is one of our most important issues. We should recognize what type of growth this is: we seem to be evolving from a bedroom community where our residents leave the city for work into a community where we are creating more workforce opportunities inside our city limits. Between the “healthcare highway” that has been established and the potential for the East Corridor to develop into a commerce center, we are diversifying our workforce. With this opportunity comes unique challenges. Recognizing this shift should change the lens through which we evaluate some municipal functions: public safety, community policing, traffic flow, infrastructure, etc. My approach is to focus on areas of importance as identified by citizens and ensure financial and personnel resources align with those areas of focus as we proactively manage our growth.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I support efforts to continue our history of intentional and smart community development because expanding our retail base is the most efficient way to continue receiving revenue for critical municipal functions without raising taxes on residents.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Communication, participation and transparency with the community are the keys to approaching crime-prevention. As a graduate of the Citizen’s Police Academy with the O’Fallon Police Department, I’ve seen first-hand their dedication to proactively solving problems. Their analytical approach to public safety, driven by data, compassion and excellent training, results in outstanding public safety with a laser focus on community service. Continuing this tradition of excellence by supporting public safety needs as identified by the department is a top priority for me.
