Candidate profile: William Wilson

Name: William L. Wilson
Age: 69
Town: New Athens
Occupation: Retired business owner
Position seeking: New Athens Village Board
Campaign website: No website, but email contact is bnb1969@hotmail.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running to make a difference for the good people of New Athens. I want people to vote for me because my business and professional experience will give me the insight to address and resolve issues facing the village. I’m results oriented, and that means getting results for the people.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Taxes keep going up and services keep declining. Budgets aren’t simply goals but commitments. I would advocate spending within the financial limits of the village’s revenue.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. None! Taxes are HIGH enough.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Police need to be seen regularly patrolling the village. Crime will be deterred by the presence of the police.
