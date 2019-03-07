Candidate Profile: Clyde “Butch” McGill

Name: Clyde “Butch” McGill
Age: 64
Town: East Alton
Occupation: Retired School Administrator
Position Seeking: School Board Member
Campaign website: Clyde “Butch” McGill for Roxana School Board (Facebook)
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? Running for re-election to continue giving back to my community after working in education for 35 years.
What are the most important issues the school district faces, and how would you approach them? Funding, Building Maintenance, and student performance Continued work at improving school funding through state and local funds without raising taxes significantly. Continuing to develop maintenance schedules and improving facilities as income allows. Continue to improve teaching and learning through Professional Development and Research by staff.
Under what circumstances would you vote to raise property taxes? Only when student services are effected in a negative way.
What are your goals for the district/what do you want to accomplish? To make Roxana Community District #1 an Exemplary school in our community and state. Continue to develop and produce facilities that are up to date and beautiful.
What is your position on the proposed increase in minimum wage for teachers in Illinois? I believe our teacher benefit package already meets those requirements.
