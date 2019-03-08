Candidate profile: Deonna King

Hello Signal Hill, I am Deonna King and I am currently running for Signal Hill District 181 School Board. As a mother of 3 children who all attended Signal Hill, young people are my passion. My oldest daughter attends Belleville West High School, where she serves as the debate team captain. My youngest daughter navigates the everyday lived experiences of an 8th grade student-athlete, while serving our community as a student council representative.
My family often volunteers at the concession stand, transports various students to games, volunteer in classroom activities, and participate in book reads, while providing donations to help support teacher activities. As you can see, my family is invested both mentally, physically, and financially in the success of our students and their development as transformative agentics who use their knowledge and skills to transform the world.
If elected, I plan to be a voice for our community by advocating for increased custodial support, transportation for sports, equitable pay for teachers, and recruitment of high-quality teachers from underrepresented communities.
Young people are our past, present, and future, so when Signal Hill Schools succeed, we all succeed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Visit my website at www.drdeonnaking4signalhill.com for more information.
Comments