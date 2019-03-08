Candidate profile: Robert Eastern III

Name: Robert Eastern III
Age: 47
Town: East St Louis
Occupation: City Council and entrepreneur
Position Seeking: Mayor of East St Louis
Campaign website: Robert Eastern for Mayor
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have been in politics most of my adult life. My father spent most of his life helping the citizens of East st Louis, his desire was to make the city better. I have a heart for the citizens and the city. We need a change and I have decided to be part of the solution. I want to position myself to help the city and I feel becoming the next Mayor of East St Louis will allow me to do just that.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? The most important issue I feel is the Policemen and Firemen pensions plan. This will require bringing more financial resources to the city. This can be accomplished by bringing new business to the city, and utilizing government resources to assist in the financial crisis that the city faces.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Raising taxes impact our citizens, I think they have faced enough financial burdens. This would not be part of my strategies.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Increasing Police patrols and revitalizing Neighborhood Watch Programs block by block.
