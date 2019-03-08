Candidate profile: Tara Altmansberger O’Sadnick

My name is Tara Altmansberger O’Sadnick and I am a candidate for Signal Hill School Board of Education. My love for education lead me to a career as a high school social studies teacher where I taught in the public schools both in Missouri and Illinois. This experience has given me a unique understanding of the education system and the background to understand what it takes to make a school grow and prosper. Being a Signal Hill graduate and parent, I am committed to this community and its history. I have spent the past three years mentoring, volunteering, working and substituting at Signal Hill.
This time with administration, faculty and staff has given me so much satisfaction, but also insight into how I can help make a difference at Signal Hill. My priorities are to focus on academic achievement that prepares all students for future success. I believe we do this by supporting our teachers, improving communication with families, maintaining our small class sizes and extensive extra-curricular programs, all while being fiscally responsible. I look forward to the opportunity to lead and shape the future of Signal Hill and serve this community.
