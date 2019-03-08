Candidate profile: Myles Nelson

Name: Myles Nelson
Age: 20
Town: Collinsville, Illinois
Occupation: Junior Political Science Education Major at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
Position seeking: Collinsville City Councilman
Campaign website: www.facebook.com/NelsonForCollinsville
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? The people of Collinsville are ready for change. We desperately need a new and energetic Councilman with fresh ideas to lead Collinsville towards success. The current City Council has struggled to incentivize investment and retain talent. My agenda as Councilman will emphasize economic stimulus, and promote much smarter investment for Collinsville. I will set a new standard for Councilmen, one that promotes transparency and being much more open to the public about decisions being made on behalf of the citizens of Collinsville. Transparency is the first step in fostering a culture of accountability and bringing our community closer together. I have pledged to hold regular and public town halls in an effort to bring honesty, integrity, and accountability back to the City Council, and I have pledged to refuse my pay that Councilmen receive and donate it to charitable causes in Collinsville.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? The biggest issue facing Collinsville is the lack of smart investment. There are many reasons for this including the uncertain economic outlook of Illinois, but our Council has not adapted to this changing environment. I look forward to working with the Council and City Administrators to improve our economic development plan. These improvements include implementing a more inclusive plan that does a better job of supporting our workers, businesses, and the long-term environment of Collinsville. (To see a more detailed version of how I plan to improve our economic development plan, please visit my Facebook page Myles Nelson for City Council.) As I stated before, our current city officials have done a poor job courting investors. City Councilmen are supposed to be the leaders of Collinsville and enhance the quality of life for all. If elected, I will be that leader.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Instead of raising taxes, we need to focus on improving our economic development plan and making smarter investments. This, in turn, will bring new businesses, create more jobs, and move Collinsville forward. With new businesses locating in our city and improving our current businesses, we will create new tax revenue that will lighten our personal responsibility to pay these taxes. I will oppose any and all new tax or fee increases. The people of Collinsville are tired of the “tax and spend” mentality of the current Council. We can continue to grow our wonderful City without raising taxes.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Collinsville’s law enforcement officers do an amazing job in keeping our community safe. As Councilman, I will fully support our policemen, firefighters, and emergency services, and will ensure that the absolute best resources are provided in order to keep our community safe. While ensuring that law enforcement have the proper resources and sufficient manpower is crucial, the best way to combat crime in Collinsville is to bring our community closer together. We need to be proud of our community, work together, and help each other out. Everyone enjoys the feeling of close friends and neighbors surrounding them. A safe, strong, and close-knit community will help not only in the process of moving Collinsville forward, but it will also help decrease crime in Collinsville. We are all in this together, and we must never forget that.
