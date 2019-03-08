Candidate profile: Joe Basinski

Name: Joe Basinski
Age: 63
Town: Dupo
Occupation: Retired field service engineer
Position seeking: Village of Dupo Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have lived in Dupo for 36 years and have always been involved in some aspect of the Village, serving 16 years coaching boys and girls athletics, 8 years on Sacred Heart Parish Council, 6 years on the Zoning & Planning Board, including Chairperson, and most recently 12 years on the Village Board. I am currently chairperson over the Water Department where we have done many upgrades to our water system in recent years, without increasing fees. I am committed to serving the residents of Dupo and consider myself to be a fair, impartial board member. My focus is to continually improve the quality of life and services for our residents.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Our property taxes are pretty substantial because the Village receives very little revenue from other sources to provide the money our general fund requires to fund the services our Police and Street Departments provide. To continue to improve those services without raising taxes we need to support the projects required to bring business development here, which, in turn, could create additional property and sales tax revenue to infuse into the general fund.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I would consider raising taxes only if we cannot generate the additional revenue as described above, in order to provide sufficient money to fund the General Fund at the level required to continue to provide the services from our Police and Street Departments as demanded by our citizens.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Support law enforcement at all levels, providing them with the best technology, training and equipment that can be afforded. Locally, we need to work to increase the revenue in order to provide the funding to achieve this.
