Candidate profile: Lillian Schneider

Name: Lillian Schneider
Age: 63
Town: Belleville
Occupation: Part-Time Housekeeper
Position seeking: City of Belleville - Ward 1 Alderman
Campaign email: zooeyschneider55@yahoo.com
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running to represent the people of Ward 1. People should vote for me because I’m honest and hard working.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Infrastructure. I would start by getting the help the Street & Wastewater departments’ need with updated equipment.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I would only vote to approve a tax or fee increase for the residents in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. Otherwise the city should look for other ways to balance the budget.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? I believe in the power of neighborhood watches and believe they should be taken seriously and have open communication with our Police Department.
In recent years, the city has granted various tax incentives to businesses. Explain whether you would support or oppose tax incentives for businesses. I oppose tax incentives for businesses unless we have more oversight and the businesses have collateral in case the agreement terms are not met.
Comments