Candidate profile: Anthony Hausmann

Name: Anthony J Hausmann
Age: 60
Town: Collinsville
Occupation: Cybersecurity-Information Technology Account Executive
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Position seeking: Collinsville City Councilman
Campaign website: Facebook-@TonyHausmannforCouncil
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have lived in Collinsville since 1990 and I believe we are headed in a very positive direction, particularly over the past two years. The current Council and Administration are doing an excellent job in leveraging our assets, both geographical as well as tangible, which has encouraged new business and development. I believe this is extremely important to the community. When one of our Council members decided not to run for re-election, I felt this would be an opportunity to offer my service to continue this positive course.
Members of my extended family have served in elected and volunteer positions in my home town and county in Central Illinois going back 40 years. Volunteering and service is something my parents imparted in me.
I have had the opportunity to serve on the Collinsville Planning Commission since 2011. During this tenure, I have obtained valuable experience working alongside city staff and administration as to the workings of our municipal operations. Serving on the Planning Commission is a great stepping stone to City Council.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? 1)Attracting new business to the city as well as dealing with our ongoing infrastructure needs. Like most cities, we need to pay attention to our aging infrastructure and equipment needs versus ignoring them. I believe if we can continue to encourage fiscally responsible growth and new business to the city, the revenues generated can help support our needs as well as provide increased services to the citizens and reduce the need for increased taxes or fees.
2)Maintaining a positive environment in the community. As I mingle with friends and acquaintances in the city or at church, it is apparent that they find the mood of the city to be upbeat and positive. You can see that on social media as well. I will work with the current council and administration to stay on that course. Even if we do not always agree, healthy and transparent discussion will provide better outcomes for our citizens.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I don’t foresee any reason to raise taxes or fees within the city at this time. I believe we all contribute enough as is.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? I don’t believe crime increase has been an issue in Collinsville. The CPD does an excellent job of proactive engagement and community outreach. They also so a great job of communicating to citizens in the form of press releases. The best thing I can do is to serve as an advocate to them as they continue with these efforts. The CPD is often receiving accolades from citizens via social media for service above and beyond.
Comments