Candidate Profile: Mary Lynam-Miller

Name: Mary Lynam-Miller
Age: 39
Town: O’Fallon
Occupation: Marketing and Public Relations
Position Seeking: Alderwoman
Campaign website: fb.me/MaryforOFallon
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’ve been an active member of the O’Fallon community for 12 years and know that I can make a positive impact on our community. I have the strong work ethic, heart for service and critical thinking that our city needs to continue moving forward. As a mom of young children, I have an in depth understanding of how city policies impact families in our neighborhoods. With my experience as a human services executive, I will bring a business mindset to the council.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? During this campaign, I’ve spent a lot of time knocking on doors and talking to residents of Ward 4. The concerns I hear mentioned again and again are increased traffic and the need for safe infrastructure. As we grow, it’s going to be very important that we continue to assess and evaluate the ability of our existing systems to support proposed growth and that we make the necessary changes and upgrades. We should continue to facilitate development, but residents want to see that growth is directly tied to improving the quality of life in our city. These considerations will be on my mind with every vote I make as a member of the council.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. I think the current city council has done a wonderful job of reducing the city’s portion of our property taxes. While taxes are necessary to fund the exemplary services we have in O’Fallon, I would not support any tax increase unless it could be demonstrated that all other avenues of finding revenue in the existing budget had been exhausted. I would also speak to residents in my ward to ensure my vote is representing their voice on any tax increase.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? As a mom of young children, I recognize the importance of public safety as we experience growth in our community. It’s so important to me that, in preparation for running for alderwoman, I met with Chief Van Hook to discuss changes in public safety and his vision for the Police Department in coming years. I was impressed to hear that data and research are central to the department’s approach to public safety. When you have a strong public safety team, as we do in O’Fallon, I think the role of the city council is to make sure they have the resources they need to continue to keep our community safe for everyone who calls O’Fallon home.
