Candidate Profile: Gary Crosby

Name: Gary Crosby
Age: 49
Town:Highland
Occupation: Self Employed
Position Seeking: City Council
Campaign website: None
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I’m running for council to bring a common sense financial approach to city government. I encourage citizen participation in local government...and an approach that encourages financial responsibility with a path that anyone should be able to follow the thought process leading to my decisions.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Increased spending and lack of sufficient revenue streams. We cannot spend money we don’t have...and we need to reduce the necessity for revenue bonds and the associated debt service fees.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. Taxes should only be raised after every effort has been made to reduce cost and improve operational efficiencies. Luxury or convenience improvements should be supported by the community especially if they are going to be burdened to pay for them. Utility fees such as water, sewer, and electric should be evaluated and adjusted regularly to avoid large jumps from unanticipated project costs.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Police need to be in the public...interacting with the community and actively patrolling the community. We need to interact with the community in a positive and preventive way to build relationships and educate on laws and infractions and make an effort to correct behaviors before they lead to more advanced criminal acts.
