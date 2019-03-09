Candidate profile: Sarah Sloan

Name: Sarah Sloan
Age: 39
Town: Highland
Occupation: Finance Representative, McGinley Inc
Position Seeking: City Council
Campaign website: fb.me/sarahsloanforcitycouncil
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I believe that our community should know our City Leaders. I love our community and I love to be out in our community. There are so many wonderful organization and groups that are active. There is constantly someone or something happening to help better this wonderful town that we call home. My belief is that our residents should know who our councilman are. The members of the council should be out visiting with local businesses, organizations and events. Building relationships and listening to each other. My goal is to be that person. Be the leader and help guide our residents. To continue making residents and businesses proud of Highland.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? I would say that the most important issue we have is in our town is growth. If we can increase our residents then our taxes can increase. Which would mean more money for our schools, more money for our local businesses. More residents that we can attain for town equals more people spending money at local restaurants, shops, gas stations etc. Also we need to address the question as to why we aren’t growing? What can we do to help our town grow?
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality. Please explain. If the decision was to raise taxes for the betterment of our community. That the result in the long run would be beneficial for everyone.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? I believe that people need to be aware of their surroundings. Take down their blinders and pay attention. Listen to your children when they tell you things. If you see something happening in and around our community, step up. If we want to be proud of where we live, then we need to take ownership as well.
