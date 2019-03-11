Candidate profile: Misti Andrade

Vote Misti Andrade on April 2nd! I would be honored if you would consider me for one of the four openings for Signal Hill School Board. I would love to use my analytical, leadership and collaborative skills to move the district forward. Where there are some issues that are near and dear to my heart my job, as a board member, is to be a voice for you and my focus is on the success of ALL students in the district.
I am running for School Board because I believe that quality public education is intimately tied to our communities success. Investing in our children now means a vibrant future for Signal Hill and the West End of Belleville. In order to provide every child with the education they deserve, the Signal Hill School Board must have a vision, create structures to support that vision, and be accountable to the public, especially to parents.
I’ve been a resident of the Signal Hill School District for 9 years. My husband, Christian, and I have been personally investing in the West End since 2005 when we built one of our first retail centers, Firehouse Crossings and I opened Snap Fitness (2007). After opening and running Snap Fitness for a few years I knew that Belleville was where I wanted to call home and raise my family. We have two children that we are just crazy about: Emory (3rd grade) and Alexander (1st grade). Both Emory and Alexander have flourished in school. I am constantly amazed and heartened by the quality of teachers we have in our district. They work hard and have a passion for education and it really shows.
My professional career and volunteer services have prepared me well for the Signal Hill School Board. At Signal Hill School I am the Junior High Cheer Coach, a substitute teacher and the PTO Secretary. These positions give me insight into the day to day operations and needs of the school. I own and operate Snap Fitness and also perform all of the marketing for AH Realty Advisors (AHRA). AHRA owns and manages 30+ commercial properties in both IL and MO. My connections and knowledge of property management would be a valuable asset as our school’s ever changing needs for the building and grounds will always be present, and where I commit to make it as fiscally sound as possible. Prior to that I worked at the corporate office of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, managing the continuing education and promotions for employees in the marketing division. I have also volunteered on the Presbyterian Community Preschool Board.
I look forward to having conversations with you about your priorities for the Signal Hill School District. I encourage you to contact me to discuss your thoughts and ideas. I am running to represent you. Let me be your voice, because open communication and transparency is the way we all succeed.
