Candidate profile: Erik Wenberg

Hello, I am Erik Wenberg and I am seeking to become a member of the Signal Hill School board on April 2, 2019.
My wife, Jaime, and I are passionate about education, philanthropy and Signal Hill. We choose to raise our four boys in Signal Hill due to the school, diversity, and active neighborhood. We serve by creating and managing a charity that places meals in children’s backpacks to help ensure that none of our children are hungry. We serve by leading PTO fundraising events. Now I would like to serve on the School Board.
By education, I am a finance and accounting professional. I have been honored to serve as a Director of Accounting at Ameren for the last six years. As I think about Signal Hill, I believe the Board is best served by a group of individuals with varying backgrounds and perspectives. Accounting and Finance are important and not adequately represented on the Board. In my professional career, I have been recognized for building teams that are open, candid, receptive to change, and ultimately accountable for results. I believe I can help do the same at Signal Hill.
I appreciate your consideration.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Comments