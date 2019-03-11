Candidate profile: William Krause

Name: William Krause
Age: 32
Town: Edwardsville
Occupation: Real estate management
Position seeking: Ward 5 alderman
Campaign website: Will Krause for Ward 5 Alderman on Facebook
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I have been blessed to call Edwardsville my home since 2005. This is my adopted hometown, the community that has come to define my life. Edwardsville is the place where I met my wife, Liz, the place where I was welcomed by neighbors, the place where my friends became family. This is a place that matters. I am focused on roads, recreation and reinvestment. I believe we need to improve our infrastructure in established neighborhoods, expand our parks with more passive green space, and develop our community in a responsible smart growth manner. I will continue to champion our values as a community that is inclusive and respectful, where everyone is welcomed and diversity is valued. For these reasons, I am seeking to retain my seat as Ward 5 alderman.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Edwardsville has been fortunate to experience a wide range of investment over the past several years. However, with growth come challenges related to an expanding community. I believe in a mix of land uses, where we create distinctive and attractive community features. I will focus on preserving our open space and natural areas and will direct new development towards our city core. Instead of continued development on our community’s edge, we focus on Main Street, small business startups and entrepreneurs. We assist by easing building regulations for small business owners, develop a downtown parking structure, and target incentives for investing in downtown. Big business can pay for big business and the use of TIF and BIDs should be restrained. We will continue to grow our community, but with a focus on preventing overdevelopment.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Under current economic conditions, there is no reason to raise Edwardsville’s property taxes. We have a robust and diverse tax base that has allowed us to pursue infrastructure and community improvement projects within existing revenue streams. As a city, we have continued to invest in neighborhoods and public spaces without raising property taxes. While I have served on City Council, the Edwardsville share of property tax has gone down or remained the same every year. Still, many homeowners throughout Ward 5 feel the squeeze of high taxation, and I will continue to work to ease their burden. I will not raise your property taxes.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? Edwardsville has experienced a lesser degree of crime than many of our Metro East counterparts. This is because of our well-trained and funded police department with its dedicated leadership team. As Chair of Public Safety, I have been focused on supporting our Police and Fire Departments to ensure we remain a safe and attractive community for residents of all ages. We have taken a holistic approach to crime prevention, focusing on even small matters. I believe crime is greatly reduced when the community knows its police officers. Our officers patrol not just in cars, but on bikes, and engage children at the schools.
