Candidate profile: Randy Randolph

Name: Randy Randolph
Age: 34
Town: Belleville
Occupation: Operations manager, St. Clair County 9-1-1
Position seeking: Belleville Ward 2 Alderman
Campaign website: http://www.facebook.com/rrward2
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running for Ward 2 alderman because I believe that our city needs a change. City leaders have dropped the ball and the citizens are bearing the brunt of their complacency – feeling less safe in their own neighborhoods because there are fewer police patrols, dealing with crumbling sidewalks and potholed-filled streets while taxes and fees continue to rise at an unacceptable rate.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Public safety and economic growth go hand in hand. If the residents and business owners don’t feel safe, they leave. When we are losing businesses faster than we are gaining them, it causes serious concern. As a homeowner, one of my primary goals is to market Belleville as not only a great place to live but also a great place to invest in. We need leaders who recognize that without economic growth, the burden of funding the city falls to the tax-paying citizens.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. Taxes should only be increased as a last resort, when all other options have been exhausted. We should be looking for ways to trim from within before even the thought of digging into residents’ pockets.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? The Belleville Police Department is understaffed. Officers are stretched very thin. They are often only able to go from call to call and this hurts their ability to do proactive policing, bringing back proactive policing prevents crime before it happens.
In recent years, the city has granted various tax incentives to businesses. Explain whether you would support or oppose tax incentives for businesses. While tax incentives can be effective at enticing prospective businesses, we must be careful in how they are used. If the subsidy outweighs the benefit, our tax dollars should not be offered. If a subsidy is granted and the business does not follow through with what it has promised, the business must be made to pay back what the city gave away.
